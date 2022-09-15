DWI suspect in deadly golf cart crash scheduled in court Thursday

Austin Ray Harmon is facing multiple charges for a deadly head-on crash that killed three people, including two children, near Statesville in June.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The suspect charged in an Iredell County crash involving a golf car that killed three people in June is expected to face a judge Thursday afternoon.

Austin Ray Harmon was charged with DWI, two counts of felony death by vehicle and three counts of felony serious injury by vehicle in connection with a crash on Fort Dobbs Road on June 13. State troopers said Harmon's Honda Accord crossed the center line and hit a golf cart head-on, killing two people and injuring several others.

The crash killed 5-year-old Bentley Marlowe and his father, Michael Shane Marlowe. Days later, 13-year-old Jadda Marlowe died from her injuries. Three other passengers on the golf cart were seriously injured.

Teagan Murphy, a 16-year-old that was one of those survivors, received a warm welcome home after spending days in the hospital.

"At our school the way we see it our students aren’t our students for that moment in time, they’re our students and kids forever so we, of course, are here to support Teagan and her entire family,” said Kim Smith, one of Teagan's former teachers.

Harmon had his case continued in July. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

