CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after two separate indecent exposure incidents involving the same victims and the same suspect, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Detectives with CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit are conducting the investigation.

On December 20, 2019, two teenage girls were at a bus stop near the intersection of Trembeth Drive and Dinglewood Avenue when a man stopped his truck near them and motioned to get their attention.

When the two looked at him, police said he exposed his genitalia to them then drove away.

Then, on January 29, the same two girls were standing at a bus stop when the same man exposed himself again.

The victims filed another police report. After that, a photograph of the suspect vehicle was given to police.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help finding the truck and the owner.

The truck was described as a dark gray four-door Toyota Tundra pick-up truck with chrome step bars, chrome rear bumper, and chrome door handles. It also has a white sticker in the upper left-hand corner of the rear window.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man around 40-years-old.

The investigation into these cases is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rende at 704-336-3327 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or on their website.

