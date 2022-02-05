Man fatally shot after deputy drug through field in Lincolnton, officials say

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of the family.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Officials are investigating a deadly traffic stop in Lincolnton overnight Saturday after a deputy was drug by a car and its driver was fatally shot.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop of a 2001 Honda Accord along Woolie Road around 12:19 a.m.

The suspect tried to escape in the car, dragging a deputy through a field. While being dragged from inside the open driver's side door, the deputy fired his service weapon, hitting the suspect, officials said.

The deputy was thrown from the car, and it kept moving until it hit a tree, deputies said.

The suspect died at the scene after deputies attempted to render aid, officials said.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of the family, but deputies say the suspect is a 38-year-old white male with outstanding warrants and a lengthy criminal history.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has body-worn camera video of the incident. The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The sheriff’s deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.