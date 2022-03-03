x
Crime

Suspect first appearance following a shootout with Mecklenburg County deputy

Aidan Cole Bryant is expected in court again on March 15th for a bond hearing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Aidan Cole Bryant, accused of shooting Mecklenburg County Deputy Dijon Whyms, was assigned a public defender during a court appearance Wednesday.

Both Whyms and Bryant were taken to the hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries following the Feb. 19 shooting. 

Deputy Whyms successfully underwent surgery and went into recovery following the shooting. 

Bryant is scheduled back in court on March 15 for a bond hearing, and March 22 for a probable cause hearing.

