Hickory murder suspected arrested in Mississippi

Morgan had been on the run since being named as a suspect in the murder of Wade McArthur Danner Jr. on May 15.

HICKORY, N.C. — The suspect accused of a Hickory murder was arrested over two months after the crime happened, police said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Octavius Dontae Morgan, 30, was arrested by law enforcement agents in Clarksdale, Mississippi on July 13th. Morgan had been on the run for over two months, since being named as a suspect in the murder of Wade McArthur Danner Jr., 46.

On May 15, Danner was found dead on the porch of an apartment at 12th Avenue SE in Hickory, police said. Witnesses claimed Danner and Morgan were arguing, which led to the fatal shooting. Morgan fled the area before police arrived and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Morgan is being held by the Coahoma County Sheriff's Office in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina and faces first-degree murder charges.

