Hickory Police release photo of suspect involved in chase that killed mother and son

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is looking for a man believed to be involved in a police chase last Saturday that led to the death of a mother and her 12-year-old son.

Chanceler Timothy Johnson, 24, has been identified as the driver of the motorcycle that was fleeing from police, according to officials. A Hickory police officer tried to pull the motorcycle over for careless and reckless driving and not displaying a license plate. Hickory police said the driver refused to stop, and the officers pursued the motorcycle in a chase.

As the motorcycle and the officer reached the intersection of Highway 70 SW and 13th Street, Cynthia Nicole Lail drove her minivan into the intersection and was struck by the pursuing officer's car.

In response to a WCNC Charlotte inquiry, the Hickory Police Department released its pursuit policy. The 11-page document is intended to regulate when officers do and do not chase. The policy shows much of the decision-making is left up to the discretion of the officer.

Investigators have since obtained warrants for his arrest. He's charged with two counts of felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle causing death.

Officials believe he will be in a silver Hyundai Sonata with a license plate KER-1082.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call 828-328-5551.

