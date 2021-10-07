Suspect identified in August Huntersville homicide

It happened on Aug. 29 at North Mecklenburg Park. Officials said a shooting stemmed from a fight on a basketball court.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A suspect has been identified in a Huntersville homicide that happened in August. Huntersville Police are looking for 25-year-old Michael Withers in connection to the case.

Police obtained warrants against Withers for second-degree murder of and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

It happened on Aug. 29 at North Mecklenburg Park. Officials said a shooting stemmed from a fight on a basketball court. The victim, 27-year-old Haiishen Ali Mcintyre, later died of his injuries.

The Huntersville Police Department initially released a composite sketch of the alleged suspect believed to be involved with the homicide investigation on Monday, Sept. 13. On Oct. 7, police confirmed that Withers had been identified as the suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact HPD Lieutenant Sean Freeston at 704-464-5400. Tips may also be sent anonymously to North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.