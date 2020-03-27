CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing Charlotte restaurant owner Scott Brooks last year has now been charged in connection with a double murder in north Charlotte in January.

On the morning of January 11, CMPD officers were called to check on a vehicle that crashed down an embankment. When officers got to the scene, they found Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon dead inside the car. Later that month, Everett Connor was arrested and charged with their murders.

A second suspect, Steven Staples, was arrested in February in connection with the case. Now, a third arrest has been made in the shooting.

Terry Connor Jr., who was already in jail for the murder of Scott Brooks, was named as a suspect in the case. He has been served warrants for first-degree murder ,two counts of first-degree kidnapping, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy and first-degree burglary.

Anyone with information about this shooting or any other crime is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.