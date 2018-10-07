CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Defenders are investigating the brutal assault of an ice cream man.

The 63-year-old victim was robbed and beaten on Archdale Drive in south Charlotte. Now, NBC Charlotte has learned one of the two suspects in custody had been arrested dozens of times.

For months, the NBC Charlotte Defenders have been investigating the issue of repeat offenders. Both Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and prosecutors have said the justice system needs to do better.

Romell Mackey. PHOTO: Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

In the latest case, the suspect, 22-year-old Romell Mackey, has more mugshots than birthdays. Mackey has 32 mugshots, according to Mecklenburg County jail records.

The robbery victim, 63-year-old Toribio Alberto, talked to NBC Charlotte through a translator.

“They started kicking my head and face,” Alberto said through the translator.

CMPD said video surveillance showed the suspects robbing him and attacking him on the job.

“I was very surprised because he is so young and he already has 32 charges, I am not sure what is wrong with him, maybe it’s the way he was brought up,” Alberto said.

It’s a prime example of a problem that the NBC Charlotte Defenders team highlighted. Our investigation showed more than 800 people charged with violent crimes in recent years had been previously arrested for other crimes.

“We need to do better,” said CMPD Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees in a previous NBC Charlotte interview.

Our investigation into repeat offenders also got the attention of Mecklenburg County’s District Attorney.

“We have got to do better. And we are beginning to do that now,” said District Attorney Spencer Merriweather.

Now, the longtime ice cream man is recovering from a broken nose, fractures to his face and he has no insurance.

However, the community is rallying behind him by raising more than $12,000 on a GoFundme page; and that’s not all.

“I’ve got a lot of messages to not give up on being an ice cream man, to go around and just keep making kids happy,” said Alberto.

Alberto says he’s not sure yet if he will continue to sell ice cream. Right now, he says he’s focused on recovering which could take several weeks.

