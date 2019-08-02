CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is in custody after eluding Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for over an hour Friday.

According to police, 58-year-old Willie Davis was taken into custody after parking the vehicle near an apartment complex off Briar Creek Road just across Independence Boulevard from Bojangles' Coliseum. Before then, the driver was seen driving erratically in areas of south Charlotte, NoDa, and east Charlotte.

CMPD confirmed they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle after it was detected by a license plate reader around 11:30 a.m. According to a police report, a 2010 Nissan Versa was stolen from an ABC liquor store on North Tryon Street Wednesday night.

The owner of the car told police that they left the car running with Davis inside when he took off with the vehicle while he was in the store.

