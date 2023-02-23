Suspect in custody after ramming patrol vehicle, leading police on chase through Uptown Charlotte

The suspect was taken into custody and later confirmed to be a convicted felon with two outstanding warrants, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after ramming a patrol car during a traffic stop and leading police on a chase through Uptown before being caught in west Charlotte, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers attempted to do a traffic stop on a suspect backing up into a parking spot around 4 p.m.

As an officer pulled in front of the vehicle and started to get out of the car, the suspect rammed the CMPD patrol car until he was able to maneuver out of the parking spot and drive away from the area, according to officers.

A chase ensued through Uptown before the suspect crashed on Morehead Street between Greenland Avenue and Wilkinson Boulevard, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody and later confirmed to be a convicted felon with two outstanding warrants, according to police.

Two illegally possessed firearms, were found inside the vehicle following the arrest, police said.

Morehead Street between Greenland Avenue and Wilkinson Boulevard remains closed following the incident, police said.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts