Suspect in custody after pursuit in Union County, Sheriff's Office said

The Union County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was taken into custody and additional information will be released once it is made available.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect is in custody after a vehicle pursuit in Union County on Tuesday evening.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, 61-year-old Charles Thompson of Charlotte was taken into custody after he allegedly operated a stolen box truck while fleeing from Monroe Police Department Officers on Monroe Highway during a traffic stop.

During the pursuit, the Union County Sheriff's Office joined in an effort to stop Thompson. According to the sheriff's office when Thompson entered the highway officials made an attempt to use a forced vehicle stop technique.

At that time, Thompson allegedly used the box truck to strike a Union County Sheriff's Office deputy's patrol vehicle. This resulted in the truck crashing into a median.

Thompson was taken into custody and charged by both Monroe Police Department and Union County Sheriff's Office. The nature of the charge will be released at a later time, the sheriff's office said.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.