Suspect in custody, another at large after chase that ended in Fort Mill, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An armed burglary suspect is in custody after shooting at officers and leading them on a chase that ended in Fort Mill late Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Just before 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a breaking and entering call involving two suspects along Tribune Drive, not far from Moores Chapel Road in west Charlotte.

One of the suspects fired a single shot at responding officers before fleeing on foot and into a vehicle, police said. The suspect refused to stop, resulting in a pursuit.

The pursuit ended in Fort Mill after the suspect jumped and fled from the vehicle, officers said. South Carolina law enforcement agencies helped in pursuing the vehicle, the ground search and apprehending the suspect.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Police are still working to identify the second suspect.

