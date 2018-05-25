According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the man accused of driving his vehicle into a Bessemer City restaurant back on May 20, killing two of his family members, has been transferred to Raleigh, NC.

Officials tell NBC Charlotte Roger Self is being transferred from Gaston Co. Jail to Central Prison in Raleigh for “safekeeping."

According to officials, Self, who had been suffering from severe depression drove his car into a restaurant where his family had just sat down for lunch. The crash injured multiple family members.

Self's daughter, Katelyn Self, and daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, were both killed in the crash.

