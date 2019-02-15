CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect in the armed robbery of a cell phone store in Steele Creek on Valentine's Day has died, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the United Wireless Group phone store on Green Park Circle around 7 o'clock on February 14. Detectives said two men broke into the store and one of the suspects got into a fight with an employee while the other got away with multiple phones.

Officers said the first suspect, identified as Wallace Scranton III, 39, was being held to the ground by workers when they arrived on scene. First responders had to perform CPR to get back his pulse, then he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. Wallace died in the hospital Monday, according to CMPD.

The second suspect took off in a U-Haul truck which was later found abandoned on Central Park Drive, according to officers.

Detectives said at least one employee fired a handgun during the incident, but no one was found with gunshot wounds. However, the U-Haul was struck by a bullet.