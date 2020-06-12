Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting after gas station robbery, SBI investigating

CMPD responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon call at Mobil gas station located in the Steele Creek area around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Detectives with the State Bureau of Investigation are conducting an investigation after an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Steele Creek area early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon call at Mobil gas station located in the 9300 block of Steele Creek Road.

Police preliminary information indicates that officers arrived at the Mobil gas station and encountered a robbery suspect. Police said the suspect fired shots at officers and one officer returned fire. The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle and led officers on a police chase which ended in the 2100 block of S. Tryon Street after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a utility pole.

When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, they discovered he sustained a gunshot wound. Medic transported the suspect to the hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot wound and injuries from the crash.

The suspect's name will be released once the family was been notified.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The officer’s name is temporarily being withheld pending appropriate family notification of the incident.

As it is standard procedure with any officer-involved shooting, police said the Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to determine whether CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident. The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon.