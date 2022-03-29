Suspect accused of stabbing man to death in Statesville, officers say

Jessie Owenby is being held with no bond inside the Iredell County Jail.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman is charged with homicide after reportedly stabbing a man to death, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The police narrative provided to WCNC Charlotte reads that officers responded to a call of a suspect being stabbed in the 500 block of Valley Street on Monday, March 28. The victim, identified as Charles Barber, reportedly was stabbed in an apartment and ran to a nearby residence to get help but collapsed in the doorway. Officers say the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following a collection of evidence and taking witnesses' statements, Jessie Owenby was charged in the case for homicide, according to the department.

She is being held in the Iredell County Jail with no bond.

The investigation into the cases remains ongoing.

