crime

Suspect killed, Raleigh police officer OK after being shot during robbery attempt at gas station

Multiple sources say the officer was hit on his bullet-proof vest, which protected him.

The suspect in an armed robbery attempt Wednesday evening in Raleigh has died after being shot by a police officer who was also shot but will live.

Raleigh police said they responded to a call at around 7:20 p.m. to New Bern Avenue and Farris Court to a report of an armed robbery at a BP gas station. Upon arrival, an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

WRAL can confirm both the officer and suspect were transported to WakeMed hospital. Multiple sources say the officer was hit on his bullet-proof vest, which protected him. He is going to be OK.

