Suspect killed, Raleigh police officer OK after being shot during robbery attempt at gas station

The suspect in an armed robbery attempt Wednesday evening in Raleigh has died after being shot by a police officer who was also shot but will live.

Raleigh police said they responded to a call at around 7:20 p.m. to New Bern Avenue and Farris Court to a report of an armed robbery at a BP gas station. Upon arrival, an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect.

WRAL can confirm both the officer and suspect were transported to WakeMed hospital. Multiple sources say the officer was hit on his bullet-proof vest, which protected him. He is going to be OK.