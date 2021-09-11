Suspect charged in the murder of 3-year-old killed in drive-by

Police said Lanier was arrested Friday and has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than a week after the fatal shooting of three-year-old Asiah Figueroa, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department charged 21-year-old Jacob Lanier with Figueroa's murder.

Police said Lanier was arrested Friday and has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

He is charged with murder, eight counts of attempted murder, nine counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and conspiracy to commit murder, according to the department.

Police arrested 21-year-old Qua'Tonio Stephens Friday in connection to the shooting on charges of accessory after the fact to murder, felony flee to elude, seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Figueroa was killed on Sept. 7 at 11:45 p.m.when 150 shots were fired towards his home on Richard Rozzelle Dr. It's not yet known how many suspects police believe are connected to that shooting.

A vigil was held for Figueroa Friday and a second one is planned for Saturday.

