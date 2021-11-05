Suspect accused of killing Lenoir-Rhyne football player to appear in court Monday

Omari Drovon Alexander was a football player at Lenoir-Rhyne University and was fatally shot early on Nov. 20 in Hickory, police said.

HICKORY, N.C. — A man accused of murdering a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player will appear in court late Monday morning.

The Hickory Police Department said 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard was taken into custody and served a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Omari Drovon Alexander.

Police said Izard was found hiding on a property in Collettsville by the owner on Wednesday, Nov. 24. The property owner found the suspect and contacted the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office. Collettsville, North Carolina, is about 27 miles northwest of Hickory, where the shooting took place.

Alexander was a football player at Lenoir-Rhyne University and was fatally shot on Nov. 20 in Hickory, police said. Lenoir-Rhyne said Alexander was a sophomore from Concord, North Carolina.

"Omari was a special young man who had a bright future. He will always be remembered fondly by his teammates and the LR community,” Kim Pate, vice president for athletics for Lenoir-Rhyne, said in a statement.

Alexander was also a graduate of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, according to Lenoir-Rhyne.

A second suspect, 20-year-old Hailee Maureen Melanson, was arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact in connection to the crime. Melanson is being held without bond in the Catawba County Jail and appeared in court Tuesday, Nov. 23 for a first appearance hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator David Moore directly at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.