x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect in October homicide arrested

Four other men are also charged with his murder.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old man

Monterius Johnson, 23, is charged with killing Tahajie Howard.

According to officials, the original shooting took place in the 1500 block of Remount Road just after 7:45 p.m.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

However, service officers were dispatched to an account with a deadly weapon call for service on South Mint Street later that night. 

RELATED: Investigators classify northeast Charlotte shooting of 19-year-old as a justified homicide

RELATED: Girlfriend of 'armed and dangerous' suspect now sought by police

They found Howard dead in the 200 block of South Mint Street, near Truist Field, on Oct. 17 around 9 p.m.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. 

After discovering Howard, investigators determined he was involved in the shooting that happened on Remount Road.

RELATED: 2 juveniles injured after shooting at Catawba College

Four other men are also charged with his murder.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Suspect in October homicide in Charlotte arrested