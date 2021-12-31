Suspect in October homicide arrested

Four other men are also charged with his murder.

Monterius Johnson, 23, is charged with killing Tahajie Howard.

According to officials, the original shooting took place in the 1500 block of Remount Road just after 7:45 p.m.

However, service officers were dispatched to an account with a deadly weapon call for service on South Mint Street later that night.

They found Howard dead in the 200 block of South Mint Street, near Truist Field, on Oct. 17 around 9 p.m.

After discovering Howard, investigators determined he was involved in the shooting that happened on Remount Road.

Four other men are also charged with his murder.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts