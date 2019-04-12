CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are searching for the person who crashed a stolen vehicle after a police chase in southwest Charlotte early Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

According to CMPD, officers spotted a vehicle that was stolen during an armed robbery overnight and tried to stop the driver. Police said the driver refused to pull over and officers initiated a pursuit. Police said the armed robbery happened on Conway Avenue near the intersection with Scaleybark and South Bouelvard.

The driver crashed near a Charlotte Observer distribution center on Pressley Road and ran from the vehicle. CMPD said the suspect has not been found at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

