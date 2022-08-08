x
Crime

Suspect posing as delivery person accused for Gastonia break-in

Police say suspects will ring doorbells, knock on doors to see if anyone is home before forcing their way into a house

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police need help identifying the person accused of breaking into a home moments after being seen on a neighbor's Ring camera posing as a food delivery person.

Neighbors say the break-in happened Saturday, July 30 in the middle of the afternoon at a home along Audubon Drive. Surveillance video shows a man with a bag in his hand and a mask on his face attempting to make a delivery. The neighbor at home speaks with him through the Ring camera letting him know he has the wrong home. He then apologizes and moves on.

**𝑵𝑬𝑬𝑫 𝑻𝑶 𝑰𝑫 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑩𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕** (NOTE: There is audio of the suspect’s voice on the video. The audio is muted when the homeowner is speaking) #GastoniaPD is investigating a residential burglary on Audubon Drive where the suspects were scared off by a resident of the home. Prior to this burglary occurring, one suspect posed as a delivery person at a nearby occupied home. The investigation determined that a resident on Audubon Drive was asleep in his home when he heard the suspects force entry into the house. The suspects, who did not obtain any property, fled when they saw that the house was occupied. Detectives determined that prior to this burglary occurring, a suspect (who was carrying a bag at the time) rang the doorbell to a nearby home to see if that house was occupied. When a resident answered the doorbell, the suspect told the resident that he had a delivery for the home that the suspects later burglarized. GPD warns residents that burglary suspects will often ring doorbells, knock on doors, or peer through home windows to see if a house is occupied before forcing entry in to the home. If confronted, the suspects will attempt to offer a legitimate reason as to why they are at the home. GPD reminds residents to call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number at 704-866-3300 if they see any suspicious behavior or activity. Anyone with information regarding this burglary or these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a 💲💲 reward.

Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Monday, August 8, 2022

Police say when the suspect got to the next house someone was inside sleeping and there was a delay in answering the door when the doorbell rang. A neighbor, who wished not to be identified, shared what he says happened next.

“They just assumed he wasn’t home. They go around back bust his door down and come inside. Luckily he was upstairs able to defend himself and they left," the neighbor said.

Police say no one was hurt and nothing was taken during the break-in. According to investigators, the group of four suspects all left the scene speeding away in a silver van.

“It was bold and it was fast. It was calculated. They knew what they were trying to do, what they were trying to accomplish," a neighbor said.

Gastonia police say recently there has been an increase in home break-ins. This time last year 129 home burglaries were reported. So far this year there have been 160 home break-ins.

To avoid falling victim investigators warn burglary suspects will ring doorbells, knock on doors, or peer through windows to see if anyone is home before forcing their way inside. Officers are encouraging residents to be aware and pay attention.

“Everyone is going to be proactive," a neighbor said. "Trying to make yourself a hard target as you possibly can. Cameras, alarm systems, whatever it takes to take care of your family.”

Anyone with information regarding this burglary or these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.

