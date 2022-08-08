Suspect posing as delivery person accused for Gastonia break-in

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police need help identifying the person accused of breaking into a home moments after being seen on a neighbor's Ring camera posing as a food delivery person.
Neighbors say the break-in happened Saturday, July 30 in the middle of the afternoon at a home along Audubon Drive. Surveillance video shows a man with a bag in his hand and a mask on his face attempting to make a delivery. The neighbor at home speaks with him through the Ring camera letting him know he has the wrong home. He then apologizes and moves on.
Police say when the suspect got to the next house someone was inside sleeping and there was a delay in answering the door when the doorbell rang. A neighbor, who wished not to be identified, shared what he says happened next.
“They just assumed he wasn’t home. They go around back bust his door down and come inside. Luckily he was upstairs able to defend himself and they left," the neighbor said.
Police say no one was hurt and nothing was taken during the break-in. According to investigators, the group of four suspects all left the scene speeding away in a silver van.
“It was bold and it was fast. It was calculated. They knew what they were trying to do, what they were trying to accomplish," a neighbor said.
Gastonia police say recently there has been an increase in home break-ins. This time last year 129 home burglaries were reported. So far this year there have been 160 home break-ins.
To avoid falling victim investigators warn burglary suspects will ring doorbells, knock on doors, or peer through windows to see if anyone is home before forcing their way inside. Officers are encouraging residents to be aware and pay attention.
“Everyone is going to be proactive," a neighbor said. "Trying to make yourself a hard target as you possibly can. Cameras, alarm systems, whatever it takes to take care of your family.”
Anyone with information regarding this burglary or these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
