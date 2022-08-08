Suspect posing as delivery person accused for Gastonia break-in

**𝑵𝑬𝑬𝑫 𝑻𝑶 𝑰𝑫 𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑩𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕** (NOTE: There is audio of the suspect’s voice on the video. The audio is muted when the homeowner is speaking) #GastoniaPD is investigating a residential burglary on Audubon Drive where the suspects were scared off by a resident of the home. Prior to this burglary occurring, one suspect posed as a delivery person at a nearby occupied home. The investigation determined that a resident on Audubon Drive was asleep in his home when he heard the suspects force entry into the house. The suspects, who did not obtain any property, fled when they saw that the house was occupied. Detectives determined that prior to this burglary occurring, a suspect (who was carrying a bag at the time) rang the doorbell to a nearby home to see if that house was occupied. When a resident answered the doorbell, the suspect told the resident that he had a delivery for the home that the suspects later burglarized. GPD warns residents that burglary suspects will often ring doorbells, knock on doors, or peer through home windows to see if a house is occupied before forcing entry in to the home. If confronted, the suspects will attempt to offer a legitimate reason as to why they are at the home. GPD reminds residents to call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number at 704-866-3300 if they see any suspicious behavior or activity. Anyone with information regarding this burglary or these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a 💲💲 reward.