Suspect in Dec. 7 north Charlotte shooting arrested outside Atlanta, charged with murder

Bruce Little is awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed on Tuesday, Jan. 4, an arrest has been made from a deadly shooting last month.

According to a news release, Bruce Little, 33, is charged with murder after allegedly shooting Devonte Springs, 29, on Dec. 7 near an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Swank Place in Charlotte.

CMPD says information obtained during the investigation identified Little as a suspect. The department worked with the Secret Service and both FBI offices in Charlotte and Atlanta for arrest Little just outside Atlanta, according to the news release.

Little remains in custody in Fulton County and is awaiting extradition to Mecklenburg County.

The narrative from Dec. 7 states officers responded to the call just after midnight. Springs was reportedly found dead inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Officers say they learned about another vehicle connected to the incident left the scene at a "high rate of speed" before crashing into a utility pole. Two people were taken to the hospital from the vehicle, with one of the subjects having "several gunshot wounds."

CMPD has charged Little with first degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felony and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Investigators say the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS. People can also submit information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or by submitting a tip online.