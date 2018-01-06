ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – The suspect in a Salisbury bank robbery who was shot by an officer after leading police on a chase has died, authorities said.

According to N.C. SBI, the suspect died sometime Friday morning, less than 24 hours after the incident occurred. Police told NBC Charlotte the suspect got away with money from the First National Bank on East Innes Street in Salisbury around 12:30 p.m. before leading officers on a chase into Thomasville in Davidson County.

RELATED: Bank robbery suspect leads police on chase, stabs citizen, police say

When the suspect tried to run into a hobby shop, detectives alleged he stabbed a bystander several times. The citizen was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover from the injuries.

Police have not identified the suspect who died. A second suspect was taken into custody before being taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue.

© 2018 WCNC