LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man shot at Lancaster Sheriffs Friday night.

Around 10 p.m. deputies responded to the 1000 block of Eagles Nest Lane in reference to shots fired at a resident, according to Lancaster Sheriffs.

At the home was a 34-year-old woman, with her two-year-old son and her mother. After investigation deputies determined the woman's estranged boyfriend identified as 33-year-old Joshua Hendrick III was visiting and a domestic disturbance occurred.

Hendricks was armed with a handgun and assaulted the woman. He walked outside and the woman locked him outside of the home, authorities said.

Hendricks fired shots through the door from outside. He was able to get back into the home and the disturbance continued.

Lancaster deputies said they arrived at the home and could hear the ongoing disturbance inside. Shortly after, the woman, her child, and mother were able to sneak out the home to safety unnoticed by Hendricks.

Deputies entered the home to arrest Hendricks and he fired shots at the deputies. Lancaster sheriffs returned fire and Hendricks was struck by gunfire.

Hendrick was detained and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to treat his injuries. Hendricks was conscious, alert, and responsive at the scene. He was then transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for not life-threatening.

Once Hendricks is released from the hospital, charges will be made against him, sheriffs said.

The woman sustained injuries from the assault and was treated at the scene by EMS. The child and his grandmother were not injured.

No officers were injured during the incident.

SLED was notified and SLED field agents and crime scene agents responded to conduct the investigation as standard policy of the sheriff’s office. The officers who fired their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted also as sheriff’s office policy.

“We responded to a very volatile situation last night,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “This incident occurred in a densely populated subdivision. I applaud the victim and her mother for getting themselves and the child out of harm’s way, and I am thankful neither they nor any bystanders were seriously injured. I am also thankful our officers were not injured. From everything I know about this incident, our deputies responded appropriately according to our policies and procedures and their training and did an exemplary job bringing this matter to a conclusion without harm to innocent parties. SLED will conduct the investigation into this incident, and the sheriff’s office will have no further comment on it at this time.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

