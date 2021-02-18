Suspect still on the run after SWAT responds to SouthPark apartment complex

According to police, the armed suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting near the 700 block of Governor Morrison Street.

A suspect is on the run after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's SWAT team concluded their search for the suspect at an apartment complex in SouthPark.

According to police, the armed suspect is wanted in connection with a shooting near the 700 block of Governor Morrison Street. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the involved suspect.

Police said shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Governor Morrison Street. When they arrived, officers learned the apartment management had been notified by the Kannapolis Police Department of a missing person that was potentially inside an apartment.

As a result of this notification, a representative from the apartment management was conducting a welfare check of the residence when an occupant inside the residence fired a weapon, striking the victim. The victim did not require medical treatment and was able to get to a safe location.

Officers were unable to determine if the suspect was still inside the residence, so they worked to secure the area and relocating other nearby residents. The CMPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team responded to assist in the search for the armed suspect. At the conclusion of the search, it was determined the suspect was no longer in the residence, and the area was deemed safe.

Detectives are actively investigating this case and are asking anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the suspect to call 911 immediately. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.