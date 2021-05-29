Officers hit by suspect's car in Charlotte, police say

CMPD says the known suspect didn't stop after striking the officers early Saturday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say two of their officers were struck by a suspect in a car early Saturday morning.

According to CMPD, the suspect hit the officers around 1:10 a.m. along West 5th Street. The suspect was known to officers and took off in a car known to them.

However, CMPD was unable to confirm the type of car nor the license plate. Police were able to confirm both officers are expected to be okay with non-life-threatening injuries.

WCNC Charlotte has requested more details from CMPD and is anticipating further updates. Stay tuned for the latest as we get it.