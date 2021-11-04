x
Crime

Suspect turns himself in after woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run crash

Fran Kelly, 36, was found seriously hurt and later died at the hospital, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Uptown turned himself in. 

According to police, the deadly crash happened last Sunday. Police said a red Ford Expedition allegedly struck the woman on South Tryon Street near East Trade Street around 3:40 a.m.

