Suspect wanted after running from traffic stop, deputies say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Alexander County are searching for a man they say ran from a traffic stop Friday.
The Alexander County Sheriff's Office announced that Richard Eugene Pennell ran from a vehicle on Mountain Ridge Church Road in the Ellendale community. Pennell was last seen wearing camo shorts, a black shirt with the sleeves cut off and light brown boots. He also had a gray cap and blue bandana, according to the sheriff's office.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of Richard Eugene Pennell.
WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office for more information regarding the search for Pennell.
