CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The suspect wanted in a kidnapping at the Arboretum Shopping Center last week was shot and killed by police in eastern North Carolina, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

According to CMPD, Kyle Horton shot and killed by police in New Hanover County for an unrelated incident. He was also wanted by CMPD on several warrants for the Arboretum kidnapping.

Detectives said Horton pulled a gun on a 30-year-old woman at the south Charlotte shopping center around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13. The victim told police she was kidnapped in her own SUV and driven to South Carolina, where the suspect eventually let her go at a gas station in York County.

The victim said she was leaving a restaurant when Horton pulled a gun and threatened her.

“I'm really taken aback, this is my first time hearing about it,” said Camari Jones, who works in the Arboretum Shopping Center. “It’s normally not like that at all, I can't believe something like that happened, it's right next to my job.”

