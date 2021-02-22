Suspect wanted for fatal shooting at Fort Mill Circle K

The shooting happened on Feb. 19 in Fort Mill. On Feb. 21, police confirmed the victim had died due to his injuries.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department is searching for a suspect after a fatal shooting at a convenience store.

The shooting happened on Friday, Feb. 19, at a Circle K on South Sutton Road near US-21. A male victim was receiving treatments for his injuries, but police confirmed the victim died Sunday. The victim's name and age have not yet been released.

Police are now looking for 23-year-old Anquante' El-Malik Lemel Watts, wanted on the charge of murder. Watts was last known to live off Forest Ridge Drive in Fort Mill, is 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Watts was last seen driving a gold 2008 Honda Accord with SC license plate NPN 522.

Police warn that Watts is to be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-547-2022 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.

Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly referred to the location as Rock Hill instead of Fort Mill. We have since corrected this error.