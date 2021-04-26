Sheriff's office names additional suspect in shootout with Mexican cartel that left Union Academy teacher dead

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, one person is wanted in connection with the shootout that left Union Academy teacher, Barney Harris, dead.
Gar-Yon-Ded-Weh Stepney is wanted after the sheriff's office said he was "believed to have been involved in the double homicide that occurred on April 8."
RELATED: A Union County basketball coach was shot and killed in Alamance County. Deputies say he was in a shootout with the Sinaloa cartel
Stepney has been charged with first degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators said Harris and another person went to a stash house in Alamance County on April 8 to steal money and drugs from the Sinaloa cartel.
Harris and his partner Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., who was identified as his brother-in-law, then killed a drug runner for the cartel before a shootout started, the sheriff's office said. Harris was shot and killed during the gunfire. Harris was found inside the house shot multiple times. Investigators said Harris was wearing a bulletproof vest that did not protect him from the ammunition used in the shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at (336) 570 -6300.
Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.?
WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.