Sheriff's office names additional suspect in shootout with Mexican cartel that left Union Academy teacher dead

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, one person is wanted in connection with the shootout that left Union Academy teacher, Barney Harris, dead.

Gar-Yon-Ded-Weh Stepney is wanted after the sheriff's office said he was "believed to have been involved in the double homicide that occurred on April 8."

Stepney has been charged with first degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said Harris and another person went to a stash house in Alamance County on April 8 to steal money and drugs from the Sinaloa cartel.

Harris and his partner Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., who was identified as his brother-in-law, then killed a drug runner for the cartel before a shootout started, the sheriff's office said. Harris was shot and killed during the gunfire. Harris was found inside the house shot multiple times. Investigators said Harris was wearing a bulletproof vest that did not protect him from the ammunition used in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at (336) 570 -6300.

