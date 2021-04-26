x
Sheriff's office names additional suspect in shootout with Mexican cartel that left Union Academy teacher dead

Stepney has been charged with first degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post, one person is wanted in connection with the shootout that left Union Academy teacher, Barney Harris, dead. 

Gar-Yon-Ded-Weh Stepney is wanted after the sheriff's office said he was "believed to have been involved in the double homicide that occurred on April 8."

Investigators said Harris and another person went to a stash house in Alamance County on April 8 to steal money and drugs from the Sinaloa cartel.

Harris and his partner Steven Alexander Stewart Jr., who was identified as his brother-in-law, then killed a drug runner for the cartel before a shootout started, the sheriff's office said. Harris was shot and killed during the gunfire. Harris was found inside the house shot multiple times. Investigators said Harris was wearing a bulletproof vest that did not protect him from the ammunition used in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff's Office at (336) 570 -6300. 

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.?

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.