'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in northeast Charlotte homicide

Dedrick Lavon Gamble has been identified as a suspect in Charlotte's 100th homicide of 2020, which happened on Princess Street in October.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with an October homicide in northeast Charlotte.

According to CMPD, 42-year-old Dedrick Lavon Gamble is a primary suspect in the killing of 41-year-old Abel Harris, who was found shot to death inside a home on Princess Street on October 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding officers.

Detectives said Harris was seen in the area of the shooting wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, a black vest and white sneakers. He was seen in the back seat of a dark blue 2015-17 Toyota Camry.

After further investigation, CMPD obtained warrants for Gamble's arrest for murder. Police said Gamble may be driving a 2005 BMW X3 with North Carolina license plate HEW-6944 and he's considered armed and dangerous.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said an individual doing some work on the house noticed the door was "kind of open" and, upon investigating, found the victim inside.

Jennings came to the scene, and said the increase in violence is concerning for his department.

"Obviously it's very concerning for us," Jennings said. "We are concerned with where we are so we can put a stop to this."