Suspected thieves accused of snatching wallets from shoppers' carts at Charlotte Whole Foods

Recent reports at the Whole Foods in South Park show the suspects used the stolen credit cards to make purchases worth thousands of dollars at South Park Mall.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grocery shoppers in Charlotte's South Park neighborhood are sharing a warning with others to avoid falling victim to a crime of opportunity where suspected thieves steal your wallet right out of your grocery cart without you even noticing.

According to police reports, a similar scenario happened twice in the same day to two different victims shopping at the Whole Foods Market on Fairview Road in South Park.

Amanda Long was one of them.

She said she placed her purse in front of her in the grocery cart like she always does.

“I didn’t leave the cart, but I may have turned to reach for something," Long said.

She finished her shopping trip and checked out using her cell phone like usual, but then she said she noticed something out of the ordinary.

“I started getting texts from Bank of America, 'Did you make this purchase,' and I looked like, 'Woah no, I did not,'” Long said.

After searching her purse in a panic, Long said she then realized her wallet had been stolen at some point while she was grocery shopping. Police say the suspected thieves went to nearby South Park Mall and attempted to use Long's stolen credit cards to buy $2,000 worth of items at the Apple Store and more than $4,000 at Nordstrom. Those purchases were declined.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Charlotte's now-bankrupted Epicentre to be auctioned

Long said this serves as a lesson learned for her and hopefully a warning for others to be more aware.

“I’m watching my things a little bit more," Long said. "I’m holding my purse a little bit closer and to be honest I don’t like it. I don’t like feeling I can’t trust the people around me."

Bag safety tips to keep in mind while grocery shopping:

Keep purse zipped or completely closed

Attach child seat strap to the purse handle to keep more secure

Never leave your cart unattended with your purse still in it

Carry a purse that you can keep attached to you at all times

In a statement, a Whole Foods Market spokesperson said: “We take theft very seriously and will cooperate fully with local law enforcement.”