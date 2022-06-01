Suspected vandal accused of damaging cars at multiple Uptown Charlotte apartment complexes

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are investigating all of these cases, but so far no arrests have been made.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the past several weeks, residents at multiple apartment complexes in and around Uptown Charlotte say they have fallen victim to a vandal -- and the crime is a costly one.

Uptown 550, The Arlo, and The Bryant are just a few of the places where cars were found with smashed windows and broken tail lights, police reports show. Larry Sherill said he was one of those victims whose car was hit.

“I live in a gated community so it shouldn’t happen," Sherill said. “We've got to bring light to this and we need to find him cause somebody is going to get hurt. It might be him or it might be someone else.”

As Sherill waits for his car to be repaired, he's been forced to get a rental car. He expects the damages to his car to cost more than $1,000 to get fixed.

“It’s just a big pain, a big pain that shouldn’t have happened," Sherill said.

In a dashcam video shared with WCNC Charlotte, you can see a person pull up at one parking garage and then pick up something used to smash the back window of a car.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are investigating all of these cases, but so far no arrests have been made.

