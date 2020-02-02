CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects accused of robbing a QuikTrip back on January 30 have been arrested, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, Lionel Price and Elizabeth Russ entered the Quiktrip on Tryon Street, brandished a weapon and took property from the business.

Police said during the course of the investigation, detectives identified Price and Russ as the suspects in this case and warrants were issued for their arrest.

On Saturday, February 1 at around 10:15 p.m., the Freedom Division Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) officers located the suspects in a vehicle. Police report the officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued. The CMPD Aviation Unit, K-9 Unit and York County Sheriff’s Department assisted as the pursuit continued into South Carolina. The suspect vehicle struck two vehicles on interstate 77 in South Carolina before the pursuit ended in Chester County.

There were no injuries involved in either crash. Price and Russ were detained without further incident and were transported to the Chester County Detention Center.

Upon extradition to Mecklenburg County, Price and Russ will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and traffic-related charges stemming from the pursuit.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC