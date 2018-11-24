ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating a "suspicious death" following a hit and run call on November 22.

Rowan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a reported hit and run call in the 3000 block of Lincoln Road, Spencer around 12 p.m. on November 22. Around the same time, Salisbury City Police responded to a call to the Emergency Room at Novant Rowan for a gunshot wound victim.

After authorities realized the calls were related, RSCO Sheriff's Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to assist.

Officials identified the victim as 19-year-old Tyjuan Jaquar Gibson of Salisbury. Gibson died of his injuries after arriving at the hospital, officials say.

After part of the investigation, officials determined the incident occurred in the 3000 block of Lincoln Avenue.

On November 25, officers arrested and charged 17-year-old Talib Latrell Kelly of Salisbury. He was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and jailed under a $10,000 secured bond.

Joseph Daquan Scott, a 20-year-old from Spencer, was charged with making a false police report and jailed under a $1,500 secured bond.

According to police, Kelly and the victim, Gibson, were with several others under the age of 20 at Scott's house in the presence of several firearms. A handgun in Kelly's possession discharged, striking Gibson.

Police say Kelly and another subject transported Gibson to the hospital in Scott's vehicle. Kelly later died at the hospital.

Scott made a report to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office that his car was stolen after the shooting and claimed he only knew those in his house by "street name."

During the investigation, investigators located a 12 gauge pump shotgun hidden in the woods behind the residence in addition to Scott's abandoned vehicle on Vanderford Street in Salisbury. Deputies also seized an additional handgun that was removed from the crime scene after the shooting.

The investigation continues, and police say more arrests are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Chad Moose 704-216-8687, Sergeant R. Mahaley 704-216-8711 or Detective Ollie Greene 704-216-8686.

This is an ongoing investigation. WCNC will update this article as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WCNC