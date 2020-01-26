DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub that left two people dead and wounded four others.

The shooting took place early Sunday at Mac's Lounge in Hartsville, which also serves as a music venue. City of Hartsville Public Information Officer Lauren Baker says police were dispatched to the scene at 1:59 a.m.

Hartsville Police confirmed arrests in the case Monday morning but did not name the suspects. Officers said they would later in the day, and that additional warrants are being served on the suspects.

Darlington County Deputy Coroner Todd Hardee identified the victims as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29. Four others were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The conditions of those wounded are not known.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the U.S. Marshals are also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at (843) 610-0633.

Hartsville is about 25 miles northwest of Florence.