Suspects arrested in killing of Lincolnton man in 2021

Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder, deputies said.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were charged in connection to the death of a Lincolnton man whose body was found in a wooded area in 2021, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.

On July 13, 2021, deputies responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in a wooded area along Smith Farm Road where a K-9 located the body of an identified male.

The body was sent to a medical examiner's office where the man was identified at William Buster McCarter, 37, according to deputies.

Following an extensive investigation, deputies arrested Madison Dawn Lail, 31, of Maiden, NC after an interview at the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Thomas Wayne Mathis, 38, was located in Lancaster County, South Carolina where he was taken into custody, deputies said. Mathis is scheduled extradited on Friday and will be sent to Lincoln County.

Both Lail and Mathis are charged with first-degree murder. Lail is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond.

