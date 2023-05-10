Two suspects charged with murder of Salisbury woman, police report

Nasir Fudge and Jaylon Hicks were arrested and charged with the murder of Nohemy Herndandez-Laines in September.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury police have arrested and charged two men in connection with a murder that took place on Sept. 17 on Park Avenue in Salisbury.

Nasir Fudge, 23, and 18-year-old Jaylon Hicks were taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with murder.

They were also charged with breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods, both felony charges. These two incidents occurred on Aug. 31 at the same home as the murder that took place a few weeks later.

On Sept. 17, Salisbury police responded to reports of a woman being found along Park Avenue about a block from Cannon Park. Investigators say the victim, identified as 35-year-old Nohemy Herndandez-Laines, had injuries that were consistent with an assault. First responders attempted life-saving measures but Hernandez-Laines died at the scene, according to police.

Fudge and Hicks are currently in custody at the Rowan County Detention Center and are being held without bond.

