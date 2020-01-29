LANCASTER, S.C. — Two armed robbery suspects are still at-large after storming The Forks convenience store in Lancaster and taking off with cash from the register.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the crime happened Sunday just before 7:30 p.m. The store is located at 1594 Memorial Park Road.

Witnesses said the men were in and out of the store quickly.

"They were in there like a minute, and they ran back out," said customer Chris Horne.

Horne said he was outside the store at the time of the robbery.

"Next thing I know, a dude came out and flagged a cop that happened to be going down the road," he said. "They pulled up, and he said, 'We just got robbed.'"

Newly-released surveillance video shows the two suspects enter the store--one of them, with a gun. Both men were wearing dark clothing, jeans, and white sneakers. Their hoods were drawn tightly around their faces.

"They just looked like 19-, 20-year-old kids," Horne said. "They looked young. The youths are getting wild nowadays, and I don't know what it is."

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff's office said the armed man forced the store employee to open a register, while the other man went behind the counter and stole the money.

They took off.

Deputies said there were two employees and two customers inside the store at the time, and fortunately, nobody was hurt.

After searching the area, deputies eventually found a small amount of money on the ground, about a tenth of a mile away, near the intersection of Old Carter Street and Baker Street.

Sheriff Barry Faile said while this crime might resemble others that have happened in the area recently, it's too soon to say whether they are all related.

“This is a pretty high-traffic area, and we know there were a good many people in the vicinity of the store when the robbery occurred," Sheriff Faile said. "I encourage anyone who saw anything or otherwise knows anything about this case to contact the sheriff’s office."

Tipsters can also call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372 or submit a tip online.

Crime Stoppers of The Midlands Midlands Crimestoppers serves 16 counties across the Midlands of SC: Aiken, Barnwell, Calhoun, Chester, Clarendon, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, and Saluda.

Some living in the area say they're frustrated and concerned with this latest crime.

"I come here all the time. My family comes here, and these are good people," said Doug Pate, a customer and pastor of a church near the store. "I hate to see our community go down this route."

Pate, a pastor at New Life Free Will Baptist Church, hope the robbers turn away from their current path.

"He don't have to stay on that route," Pate said. "If he'll find the Lord, he'll find more in Jesus than he will in a lifetime of stealing."

