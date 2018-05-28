CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities are searching for a group of males suspected of robbing a Victoria's Secret in the Blakeney shopping center.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’ve been called to the Victoria Secret in the 9800 block of Rea Road three times in the past week.

According to incident reports, police first responded there around 5:30 p.m. on the evening of May 21.

Reports say shoplifters got away with $2,500 of merchandise, which included Sexy Illusion Push-up bras. Then on May 23, another robbery was reported around 5 p.m. This time, police say the thieves stole $400 in underwear.

On the following day around 12:45 p.m., the alleged robbers struck again. This time, an employee pulled out her phone and began snapping pictures. The photos catch the alleged shoplifters filling large pink bags. Police reports say they got away with $3,300 of merchandise.

“It’s dangerous that it happened during the day and you know a parking lot full of people,” said shopper, Carol Bellidora.

According to witnesses, it was the same suspects who targeted the Victoria's Secret store for four days in a row, but CMPD said their investigation has not yet confirmed that.

After this latest string of crime, some shoppers say they are fed up with the lack of security. CMPD records show police have responded to the shopping center nearly 100 times already this year.

In April, a father and his 4-year-old son hit by a car, after police say suspects stole beer from the Harris Teeter and fled, plowing down the dad and his child.

Police say they’re still searching for those suspects.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

