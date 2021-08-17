Nearly two years after Cabarrus County deputy's teen son was killed, Charlotte police charge two men

19-year-old Nathaniel Isenhour was killed in Charlotte in November 2019. Almost two years later, police say they have two suspects in custody.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 19-year-old Nathaniel Lee Isenhour's life was cut short on the night of November 25, 2019. Just before 10 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said they were called to a shooting along University City Boulevard. There, they found found evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects. Shortly after, Isenhour, the son of a Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputy, was found at a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The next morning, Isenhour had passed, marking Charlotte's 100th homicide that year. The investigation continued. Police found surveillance footage and reached out to the community for help in January 2020. Winter passed into spring, then summer, then fall, and back to winter as a year passed after Isenhour's death.

On August 17, 2021, CMPD announced they had taken two suspects into custody after interviews were completed, almost one year and nine months after Isenhour had died.

26-year-old Dashawn Gernard Partlow and 23-year-old Conner Pyle were arrested after warrants were issued. With the help of the U.S. Secret Service and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, both men were taken into custody without incident. Both were interviewed by homicide detectives, and both are now in jail.

Partlow is charged with Isenhour's murder, while Pyle is charged with obstruction of justice.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS, or leave anonymous CrimeStoppers tips online or via phone at 704-334-1600.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.