Suspects identified in Hickory shooting, police say

Hickory Police are asking for the public's help locating two men wanted in connection with a shooting outside a Days Inn on August 3.

HICKORY, N.C. — Two suspects have been identified in connection with a double shooting outside a hotel in Hickory, North Carolina Monday afternoon.

According to Hickory Police, officers were called to a Waffle House restaurant on Highway 321 on August 3. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. The victims told police they were shot in the parking lot of a Days Inn hotel on 13th Avenue Drive Northwest.

Police said the suspects drove away from the hotel in a white sedan. On Thursday, Hickory investigators said they had identified the suspects as 26-year-old Marcus Deontae Williams and 25-year-old Anton Delrico Harris.

Detectives said Williams is currently out of jail on bond for an unrelated shooting in June. He's now wanted on warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Harris is wanted on an outstanding warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon.