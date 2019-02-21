CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects were in custody after officers spotted a stolen car to midtown Thursday evening, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

CMPD said they received a license plate reader hit for a stolen vehicle around 5:15 p.m. Officers tried to make a traffic stop, but they said the driver took off.

CMPD's helicopter followed the stolen car until it entered a parking garage at South Kings Drive and Metropolitan Avenue.

Police said the suspects jumped out of the car and were apprehended by officers on the ground. No names or charges were released.

