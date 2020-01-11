Suspects in murder of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner plead not guilty on all charges

Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples' cases will now go to trial.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both suspects in the killing of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against them Thursday morning.

Terry Connor Jr.

Connor was arrested on March 4, 2020, and served outstanding warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He previously served six years in prison for a home invasion where he shot two people.

Connor and Staples are also two of three people who were charged in the killings of Asa Shannon and Siojvon Joseph in January 2020. He was denied bond for Brooks' killing in April of this year.

"Thank heaven [Connor] won't be out on the street anytime soon," Brooks said after the hearing.

Steven Staples

Staples was charged with murder on Nov. 27, 2020, eight months after CMPD took Connor into custody. He was already in jail on other charges and was linked to five homicides over a six-week span across the Charlotte area. Just weeks before Brooks was killed, Staples was released from prison after serving more than 12 years for his role in a robbery.

