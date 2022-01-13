Suspects in University City shooting arrested

Two suspects are facing several charges, including murder, for the killing of an 18-year-old man at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte in December.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting in northeast Charlotte two days before Christmas, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced.

Ka'ron Markess Commander, 19, and Cameron Isiah Hargrove, 18, were arrested Thursday for their alleged role in the killing of 18-year-old Jan Mario Ramirez Andino on Dec. 23 at the Pavilion at UC Apartments. Andino was found dead in an apartment after he was shot.

Detectives were able to identify Commander and Hargrove as suspects in the shooting and issued warrants for their arrest. CMPD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) found both suspects and arrested them without further incident on Jan. 13.

Commander and Hargrove were both charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon with intention to kill.

CMPD said the investigation is active and more charges could be pending. Any person with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with homicide detectives. Witnesses may also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

