CMPD: Suspects fired shots at officers during attempted traffic stop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators are seeking two suspects accused of firing shots at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers during a traffic stop in northeast Charlotte last weekend.
According to CMPD, officers responded to a report of two suspicious people stealing car parts on Academy Street, near the intersection of East 36th Street and The Plaza. The call came in around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24.
When officers attempted to stop the suspects' vehicle, CMPD said multiple shots were fired at officers. No injuries were reported but a CMPD cruiser was hit by gunfire.
The car the suspects were driving was reported stolen and has since been recovered. The suspects are still on the loose. A $2,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Any person with information about this incident, the suspects' identities or any other crime is asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.