CONCORD, N.C. – The Concord Police Department said the 'suspicious death' they were investigating early Friday morning is now a homicide investigation.

According to police, Michael Lee Washington was found dead at a home on Melrose Drive. Police said an unknown person alerted police to a possible assault in that same area.

Police said this is still an active investigation and do not believe there is a continuing threat to the public.

